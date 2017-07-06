OPINION: Asleep at the wheel or even worse

La Prensa July 6

THE CONSTITUTION obliges all public servants to expressly do what the Law authorizes them to do. Article 83 of the Code of Criminal Procedure compels any official who knows of the alleged commission of an offense, to report it to the competent authorities. Exists

An important reason for a government institution to file a complaint when a theft has been committed: without this procedure, the State can’t recover the stolen funds, which violates the rights of all citizens who pay taxes.

From the start of the current government, the Minister of Public Works has resisted ordering the audits of suspicious projects, especially those of the construction company Odebrecht, and has also refused to denounce any contract made by that ministry.

It seems that the minister Ramón Arosemena understands that their work is reduced only to public tenders, forgetting that the first task of all officials is to defend the state’s assets.

At this point, the lack of action in this sense can only be interpreted as laziness or, worse still, as complicity.