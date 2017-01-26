OPININION:Joining the corruption dots

hoyporhoy La Prensa Jan 26

SINCE REGISTERING in 2006 Promotora y Desarrollo de Andes, has passed close to the “zero circle” of former President Ricardo Martinelli.

Martinelli himself began as its president. Originally, the company had Guillermo Sáez Llorens as secretary; Federico Suárez as undersecretary and Mario Martinelli (brother of the former president) as treasurer.

In August 2008, the board of the society met and decided that Suárez would become vice-president and Sáez Llorens was replaced by Riccardo Francolini, who

at that time was general manager of Grupo Suárez (a company of Federico Suárez). He had also worked in the Global Bank, banking entity linked to Ricardo Martinelli.

Once Martinelli arrived at the presidency, in 2009, Sáez Llorens, Francolini and Suárez happened to occupy strategic positions in the public service.

As you will recall, Sáez Llorens was appointed director of the Social Security Fund; Francolini was appointed chairman of the board Of the Caja de Ahorros and vice-president of Tocumen, S.A., while Suárez was appointed Minister of Public Works.

On June 1, 2009, one month before assuming the position of minister, Suárez resigned from Andean Promotora and

Development, but was replaced by his sister Ana Isabel Suárez.

Martinelli resigned the presidency of the company, being replaced by his son Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares[now charged by Swiss authorities with laundering $22 million received from Odebrecht]

In 2011 there were other movements. At present, Evelyn Vargas, resident agent of the Martinellis in several companies , appears as president, Juan Antonio Fernández is treasurer,; Francolini is secretary and Nitzella Bonilla Pérez as vice president.

Footnote. In addition to his alleged involvement in the Odebrecht and Caja de Ahorros scandals. Francolini has been accused of receiving a $500,000 bribe in the Tonosi failed irrigation project. Sáez-Llorens, is under investigation for “irregularities” in a hospital project while he headed the social security system.