Ongoing road carnage adds 4 deaths

PANAMA HIGHWAY fatal accident statistics are off to a bloody start for 2017, with four deaths on Saturday Feb 4 bringing the total for the first 35 days to 31.

Last Year, 440 people died in traffic accidents, and although the current fatality rate is lagging, Carnival starts on Feb 25, and with increased traffic to the interior and excessive drinking and driving, predictably the carnage will expand.

Three people were killed in accidents in different parts of the country on Saturday and a fourth person died from injuries received in Chiriqui collision earlier in the week.

The first incident took place at around 4.30 am on the Arraiján – La Chorrera highway, in front of the Monte Limar urbanization when a car overturned killing a 44-year-old passenger. The driver left the scene according to official sources.

An hour later on the Chilibre highway, kilometer 13, Hilda Aura, 55, died after the vehicle in which she was traveling ran into the back of a truck. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Around 5:44 am an indigent was run over by a garbage truck in La Chorrera, West Panama,

The vehicle involved was a Mack dump truck, used to collect garbage.