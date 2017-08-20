One dead, 44 injured in latest bus accident

ONE CHILD was killed and 40 passengers injured, four critically, in the latest accident involving a bus on Saturday night, August 19.

The incident took place on the Inter-American highway, in Natá, in Coclé Province

According to the Twitter account of the Fire Department, the bus involved was carrying 45 people on the Ocú- Panama route.

A fleet of early response vehicles took the injured to local medical centers.

Transport authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

The minor’s death brings traffic fatalities in Cocle to 48 and the national total to 272.