One dead, 44 injured in latest bus accident

Posted on August 20, 2017 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 11

ONE CHILD  was killed and  40 passengers injured, four critically, in the latest accident involving a bus on Saturday night, August 19.

The incident took place on the Inter-American highway, in Natá, in  Coclé Province

According to the Twitter account of the Fire Department, the bus involved was carrying  45 people on the Ocú- Panama route.

A fleet of early response vehicles took the injured to local medical centers.

Transport authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

The minor’s death brings traffic fatalities in Cocle to 48 and the national total to 272.

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd