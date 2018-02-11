One dead 30 injured on first Carnival day  

One person was killed and 30 injured in 119 traffic accidents on the first day of Operation Titan 2018:”Safe Summer at Carnivals” as over 82,000 vehicles left Panama City for the interior said a Joint Task Force report issued on Saturday. Feb 10.

Thousands of driving offence tickets were handed out by the National Police, including scores for impaired driving.

The Aeronaval Service (Senan) rescued three people, two Panamanians and one Colombian. west of Punta Coco who had been shipwrecked.

The Civil Protection Service (Sinaproc), rescued eight people including a child under 11 years on the beach at Santa Clara after she had been dragged away by a current.