One American dead, 3 injured in highway tragedy

Posted on July 13, 2017 in Panama

A  14-YEAR-OLD American visitor touring with his family became Panamas  latest road victim on  Monday afternoon, July  10 after the driver lost  control of the vehicle and crashed into a ravine.

Three others including the driver, his wife and their 10-year-old daughter were injured in the incident which took place on the Inter-American highway, at the Paso Real in the district of La Mesa, in Veraguas.

Traffic authorities said  the family were on their way to Panama City

All  the injured are detained in the Luis “Chicho” hospital, in Fábrega, Veraguas, and are  said out of danger.

El Siglo reported  that relatives of the accident victims traveled to Panama  on Tuesday to identify the dead boy and transfer the body to the United States.

