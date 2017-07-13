One American dead, 3 injured in highway tragedy

A 14-YEAR-OLD American visitor touring with his family became Panama’s latest road victim on Monday afternoon, July 10 after the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ravine.

Three others including the driver, his wife and their 10-year-old daughter were injured in the incident which took place on the Inter-American highway, at the Paso Real in the district of La Mesa, in Veraguas.

Traffic authorities said the family were on their way to Panama City

All the injured are detained in the Luis “Chicho” hospital, in Fábrega, Veraguas, and are said out of danger.

El Siglo reported that relatives of the accident victims traveled to Panama on Tuesday to identify the dead boy and transfer the body to the United States.