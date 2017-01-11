OFF THE CUFF: Vietnam tax issue overrides electoral reform

Posted on January 11, 2017 in Off The Cuff, Panama

Assembly president Ruben Leon
Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone
Post Views: 4

 ELECTORAL REFORMS continue below the horizon for Panama’s lawmakers, in spite of growing concerns among citizen’s groups and calls for a public debate.

Lack of a quorum in the legislative plenary prevented the beginning of the second debate on the electoral reforms on Tuesday, Jan.10 in the National Assembly.

The discussion was the seventh item on the agenda,

The legislature did however find time for  a discussion on a tax treaty with  Vietnam, less likely to affect chances or re-election

When independent Deputy Ana Matilde Gómez asked that the matter be delayed until a meeting could be held with the Foreign Ministry, it was determined that not enough deputies were present to vote on the motion, ending the session.

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd