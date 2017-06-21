OFF THE CUFF: CD rally for fugitive leader

HARDCORE members of the fractured CD Party gathered in Santa Ana on Tuesday, June 20 to express support for their fugitive leader, Ricardo Martinelli.

They marched from Santa Ana to the Presidency to express their solidarity with the ex- president (2009-2014)

The few hundred participants (listed by Martinelli-owned Critica as “thousands”) chanted denunciations of the “political persecution” mounted by the current administration, under President Juan Carlos Varela.

Many wore white, the symbol of Civilista protesters during the military dictatorship.

Martinelli is in a Miami detention center awaiting extradition to face charges of illegal surveillance of 150 opposition politicians, journalists and businessmen, during his time in office, If found guilty he could face up to 21 years behind bars.

Regardless of the accuracy of the numbers on parade, Martinelli will be unable to view footage of his supporters, as he has no access to TV, radio or computer, or his much used Twitter account.

A United States judge has put the hearing on hold while he ponders a request for bail advanced by defense lawyers.

Meanwhile President Varela is basking in the afterglow of a handshake with US President Donald Trump, during a Monday, July 19 visit, largely under the radar of mainstream media.