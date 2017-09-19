OFF THE CUFF: Black Monday backlash

PANAMA Tourism authorities were basking in the afterglow of Panama’s Black Weekend, which, according to some sources brought around 10,000 visitors to the country. Figures vary according to the hype source.

But the celebration was short lived with the arrival of “Black Monday” the day after the sales promo ended when power went off for seven hours at the Tocumen International Airport creating chaos for thousands of frustrated passengers, and terminal staff, and the cancellation or delay of scores of flights.

La Prensa lined up with social media reaction describing the event as “unforgivable”

“After a successful weekend of shopping that attracted thousands of foreigners, Monday morning eroded the country brand. To this we add that the district

of San Carlos was three days without water. With this type of incident, we are chasing away tourism. After such a crisis at the airport, one would expect the manager to show concern, or, at least contrition for the

damage caused. But Carlos Duboy appeared coiffed seated and calm as if it was any other day of work