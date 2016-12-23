Bad timing for Marta Martinelli anointment

THE BOARD Of the Cambio Democrático (CD) Party named Marta Martinelli, wife of the party leader, self exiled Ricardo Martinelli, as a director on Thursday, December 22.

The timing of the early Christmas gift was unfortunate.

It came on the same day that news went around the world of the $59 million in coima, (bribes) handed out by the Odebrecht Company during the five years that Martinelli and the party he founded ruled the roost.

Early stories revealed that a high ranking member of the government arranged for $6 million of palm greasing funds to move from Odebrecht through a network of offshore accounts to two relatives.

As the rumor mills buzzed, with no lollipop for guessing the names, things got worse for the already divided CD party and their new board member.

The next day it was reported that the $6 million went to Martinelli’s sons.

Martinelli, has been self­ exiled in the United States since January 2015 while Panama tries to figure out a way to get him to face trial on multi corruption and wire tapping charges.

If found guilty in even half the cases, he could be facing up to 40 years behind bars, so it seems unlikely that his private jet will be heading for Panama any time soon

His two sons also fled the country when other malfeasance activities came to light.Their whereabouts are unknown.

Gossip in political circles has come up with the outlandish suggestion that Martinelli would return to run for mayor, while his wife would be a CD presidential candidate.

Salesmen selling ice popsicles in the Yukon will fare better.