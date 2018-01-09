OFF THE CUFF: Anti-corruption protests to expand

The organizers of the mass rally on Tuesday, June 9 on the Cinta Costera are not resting on their laurels and plan to expand the fight against corruption and impunity.

On Wednesday, January 10, they plan to present before the National Assembly a bill that seeks to give “civic death” to the corrupt, excluding them from the public system and preventing convicted persons from ever returning to exercise public offices.

On Tuesday, January 23, another rally has been called to demand that the Attorney General, Kenia Porcell make public the list of people who ‘received bribes from the Odebrecht company, which is linked in a corruption scandal across several countries of Latin America. The rally will be in front of her Public Ministry offices.