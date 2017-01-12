Odebrecht to pay Panama $59 million equal to bribes

ODEBRECHT, the Brazilian construction company that has received over $9 billion in contracts from successive Panama governments has promised to refund $59 million to Panama, equivalent to the bribes that it has admitted paying to Panamanian officials during the Martinelli administration 2009 – 2014.

The agreement was revealed Thursday, January 12 by Attorney General Kenia Porcell.

“After several meetings this morning, meeting with the team of special anti­corruption prosecutors and holding another meeting with the team of lawyers of the Odebrecht company I have received the verbal and formal promise for the delivery of $59 million,” she said.

Porcell also reported that two banks ­ “whose names I reserve for the moment” ­ are providing information as part of the investigations carried out by the Public Ministry. under strict reservation to third parties, representing the nationals who will be called to declare.”

The bribery and banking actions are being evaluated by prosecutors “to adopt the corresponding actions” she said

Odebrecht offiicals, as part of a settlement with judicial authorities in the U.S., admitted to paying bribes in 12 countries, including Panama.