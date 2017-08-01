Odebrecht to pay Panama $220 million fine

THE ODEBRECHT Construction Company will pay a fine of $220 million to Panama according to an agreement signed on July 26 said Attorney General Kenia Porcell, on Tuesday August 1.

The agreement, follows a report by The Comptroller General. $100 million of the fine is for using the Panamanian banking and financial system for the laundering of capital.

During investigation over $56 million dollars have been seized including goods and money. In addition there were 49 International requests for assistance sent to Brazil, the United States, Switzerland, Andorra, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbados, Virgin Islands, Mexico, Guatemala and Uruguay.

Interpol alerts

In addition, two red alerts have been issued with arrest warrants for extradition purposes.

The agreement signed with Odebrecht will allow prosecutors to identify Panamanian citizens who were part of the corruption structure,

Panamanian prosecutors are already in Brazil taking statements about the case.

The collaboration agreement says that the company will deliver all the information related to Panama. and will also provide all available statements from company officials who have confessed to involvement.

Porcell clarified that investigating the President Juan Carlos Varela, is the competence of the National Assembly.

The commitment of the construction company to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Panama is based on “recognition of responsibility for all unlawful acts of employees, managers, managers or contracted third parties, Including suppliers of goods and services, who, since December 2016, signed an Indulgence agreement with the Public Ministry of f Brazil “.

Anti-corruption prosecutor Zuleyka Moore is scheduled to make make a statement concerning André Rabello, who headed Odebrecht in Panama, and dealt with presidents Martín Torrijos, Ricardo Martinelli and Juan Carlos Varela.