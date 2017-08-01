Odebrecht to pay Panama $220 million fine

Posted on August 1, 2017 in Panama

Porcell explains agreement tp media
THE ODEBRECHT Construction Company will pay a fine of $220 million to Panama according to an agreement signed on July 26 said Attorney General Kenia Porcell, on Tuesday August 1.   

The agreement, follows a report by The Comptroller General. $100 million of the fine is for using the Panamanian banking and financial system for the laundering of capital.

During investigation over $56 million dollars have been seized  including goods and money. In addition there were 49 International requests for assistance sent to  Brazil, the United States, Switzerland, Andorra, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbados, Virgin Islands, Mexico, Guatemala and Uruguay.

Interpol alerts
In addition, two red alerts have been issued with arrest warrants for extradition purposes.

The agreement signed with Odebrecht will allow prosecutors to identify Panamanian citizens who were part of the corruption structure,

Panamanian prosecutors are already in Brazil taking statements about the case.

The collaboration agreement says that the company will deliver all the information related to Panama. and will also provide all available statements from company officials who have confessed  to involvement.

Porcell clarified that investigating  the President Juan Carlos Varela, is the competence of the National Assembly.

André Rabello,

The commitment of the construction company to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Panama is based on “recognition of responsibility for all unlawful acts of employees, managers, managers or contracted third parties, Including suppliers of goods and services, who, since  December 2016, signed an   Indulgence  agreement with the Public Ministry of f Brazil “.

Anti-corruption prosecutor Zuleyka Moore is scheduled to make make a statement concerning  André Rabello, who headed  Odebrecht in Panama, and dealt with presidents Martín Torrijos, Ricardo Martinelli and Juan Carlos Varela.

 

