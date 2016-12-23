Odebrecht Panama boss key in bribery scandal

THE REPRESENTATIVE of the Norberto Odebrecht company in Panama, André Rabello, is one of the key players named in the bribery and corruption activities of the Brazilian multinational company in 12 countries, says the newspaper El Tiempo de Bogotá.

According to the Colombian publication, Rabello not only has the secrets of contracts in Latin America but wase one of the key players in deciding

which officials and individuals in Colombia received bribes of $11 million and authorities have already documented meetings in Panama City in which “influential Colombians” spoke of the contract with Rabello.

In addition, the Federal Supreme Court of Brazil has the declarations of Rabello and 76 executives who decided to collaborate with justice to reduce sentences.

In that list, is Marcelo Odebrecht, former president of the company, who has been detained 18 months and is looking for a reduction in his 20 year jail sentence in exchange for giving details and names of those involved in worldwide bribery including $59 million spread among “high officials” of the Ricardo Martinelli regime.

Speculation is rife that the former president and his two sons were among the beneficiaries.