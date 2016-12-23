Odebrecht Panama boss key in bribery scandal

Posted on December 23, 2016 in Panama

Andre Rabello
Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone
Post Views: 82

THE REPRESENTATIVE of the Norberto Odebrecht company in Panama,  André Rabello,  is one of the key players named in the  bribery and corruption activities  of  the Brazilian  multinational company in 12 countries, says the newspaper El Tiempo de Bogotá.

According to the Colombian publication, Rabello not only has the secrets of contracts in Latin  America but wase one of the key players in deciding

which officials and individuals in Colombia received bribes of $11 million and authorities have already documented meetings in Panama City in which “influential Colombians” spoke of the contract with Rabello.

In addition,  the Federal Supreme Court of Brazil has the declarations of Rabello and 76 executives who decided to collaborate with justice to reduce sentences.

In that list, is Marcelo Odebrecht, former president of the company,  who has been detained 18 months and  is looking for a reduction in his 20 year jail sentence in exchange for giving details and names of those involved in worldwide bribery  including $59 million spread among “high officials” of the Ricardo Martinelli regime.

Speculation is rife that the former president and his two sons were among the beneficiaries.

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd