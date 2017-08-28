Odebrecht dominating Panama construction until 2019

ODEBRECHT, Latin America’s, dominating purveyor of bribery to obtain construction projects from corrupt politicians, with Panama high on the list of recipients, will be active in the country until at least 2019 because of unfinished projects awarded by both the Ricardo Martinelli and Varela administrations.

Over the next two years and right through the build up to the next elections the Brazilian construction giant whose bribes greased the campaign wheels of several high profile candidates in 2009, and the Spanish FCC construction company must complete and deliver Metro Line 2, a project that adds $2.62 billion to the billions already received by Odebrecht. The price could even rise, as Varela presses for an earlier finishing date to have the line up and running for the visit of Pope Francis and some 400,000 pilgrims to World Youth Day in April 2019 …the high peak of his term in office, for which he and his wife lobbied in Rome and at the last event in Krakow, Poland.

The urban renewal project in Colón should also be completed, in 2019 by Odebrecht the lead company in a consortium with Panama’s Cusa, at a cost of $569 million.

In February of that same year, that Panama mayor José Isabel Blandón will inaugurate the urban revitalization works including sidewalks burial of cables and improvement of public spaces in several Panama thoroughfares.

The controversial $100.5 million contract, was awarded by Blandón when Odebrecht’s corruption activities were first being exposed. Objectors were told that out of country corruption didn’t prohibit Odebrecht from bidding. Times have changed and they were not among those bidding for the construction of Line 3.

