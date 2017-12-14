Odebrecht cut from airport bidding

ODEBRECHT, The Brazilian Construction Company that gave major election campaign donations to the Panamenista Party via the man who is now manager of Tocumen SA . and the party’s treasurer will be disqualified from bidding on upcoming airport contracts.

Carlos Duboy, in the eye of a conflict of interest storm after confessing to knocking on Odebrecht’s door for donations, and now facing calls for his resignation from his post at the airport has assured that his administration will follow the guidelines established by the Executive, which disqualify the company from participating in public tenders. Reports La Prensa.

“We have spoken with the contractor about the impediment they have to attending the tenders for Tocumen, “said Duboy, who since April has been leading the terminal operations.

Engineers of the company, involved in one of the biggest corruption scandals

in Latin America over the payment of bribes to get state contracts, participated this month in two approval meetings held by the airport, as part of the process to bid for two contracts that total $8.8 million.

Duboy said that “having attended a certification meeting in the past week does not mean that they are going to present an offer or participate in a tender “, and added that if they did they would be disqualified.

Panama’s Administration Attorney General, Rigoberto González, was more emphatic, reports La Prensa and said that the company should not participate in any public act, and should refrain from carrying out any management related to public events.

President Juan Carlos Varela has resisted calls for Duboy’s resignation after admitting to asking Odebrecht for donations to the ruling party’s campaign.