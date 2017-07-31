Odebrecht bribery probe covering 2004-2017

PANAMANIAN prosecutors will travel to Brazil to sign an agreement with Brazilian authorities, to grant immunity to Odebrecht executives who have confessed in their native country to crime against Panama,

Rodríguez did not specify on what date the trip would be made, but in an interview with Telemetro indicated that

among the first to be Interviewed is André Rabello, head of Odebrecht in Panama.

He said that the Attorney General’s office (PGN) is investigating Odebrecht “from start to finish, from 2004 to date”

Multinational suspects

Due to the different processes followed by Odebrecht in Panama, there are now 43 persons charged: 24 are Panamanians, 13 Brazilians, two Andorrans, one Peruvian, one Uruguayan, one American and one Briton.

Goods worth $8 million have been seized Million and 49 court hearings have been set.

The PGN is still waiting for responses of the Attorney General of Spain. The information, Rodriguez said, will be reviewed amd incorporated into the file investigating the payment of bribes to officials and Panamanians and foreigners, through Swiss banks.

Tacla Durán was located and detained in Madrid, Spain, last November. In the past week the National Court of Spain dismissed an extradition order for Tacla Durán and, instead, proposed to prosecute him, providing Brazil submits the evidence.

In an interview with El País newspaper, Tacla Durán – without providing evidence or giving more details –

referred to several politicians and rulers and said former president, Ricardo Martinelli, rejected an airplane from Odebrecht and the construction company made payments to the suppliers of rum owned by the family of the current president Juan Carlos Varela.

Varela denied the statements as did the Varela Hermanos company.

Rodríguez reiterated that Panama had knowledge of Tacla Durán and that a request was made for judicial assistance in order to know whether he could be interviewed.