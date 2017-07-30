Odebrecht bribery inaction sparks protests

Posted on July 30, 2017 in Panama

GROWING  frustration over perceived lack of action in the investigation of the Odebrecht bribery scandal in Panama, while elsewhere in Latin America corrupted politicians are behind bars has sparked a series of protests in Panama.

Concerns have been exacerbated  by allegations  from a former Odebrecht  financial officer, originally published in Spain linking President  Juan Carlos Varela to the  scandal

Business groups like the Chamber of Commerce and civil organizations have voiced their concerns over the latest revelations.

The first street demonstration took place on Saturday afternoon, July 29, when a hundred or so peaceful protesters attempted to gather around the president’s residence in the Miramar apartment complex, adjoining the Cinta Costera. They were blocked by police and the presidential security unit (SPI) who outnumbered the crowd.

Miramar access blocked

The rally, called on Friday, did not have the expected turnout as  Civil groups joined with members of the CD and PRD opposition parties in calling for the resignation of the Attorney General, Kenia Porcell, and an investigation of President Varela following the revelations of Odebrecht’s former financial officer, Rodrigo Tacla, reported by the newspaper El País.

President Varela has denied the accusations and claims that the report was a planted story (fake news)

More rallies
The next  protest rally called by the Citizens Against Impunity movement.  is scheduled for Tuesday, August 1.  starting from El Carmen church on Via Espana

A third protest gathering, organized bttade unions will be held on  Thursday  August 3 at Porras Park.

 

 

 

 

