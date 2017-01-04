Odebrecht asked to cancel Panama contracts

THE ODEBRECHT construction company should renounce its $2.6 billion contracts with Panama’s Government and transfer them to other contractors says National Assembly President Rubén De León.

He said on Wednesday, Dec 4 that “the most prudent thing” is for the Brazilian company to stop building in Panama and transfer the contracts.

“I believe that in Odebrecht, of its own volition and for the health of the country, should deliver or rescind the contracts it has with the state,” De León said in a televised interview.

Embroiled in a major corruption scandal, the company admitted to US authorities in December that it paid $59 million in bribes to senior Panamanian officials between 2010 and 2014 during the Ricardo Martinelli administration.

Under the Varela government it has received the contracts for Metro Line 2,a redevelopment project in Colon and a new terminal at Tocumen International Panama City granted the company a contract to rebuild a large section of Via Espana leading to Plaza Cinco de Mayo.

Morality issue

De León said that while it is true that the construction of works in the country cannot be stopped, there is “a morality issue in the background.”

The PRD member also called on the judicial authorities to expedite the investigations into the bribes, as thescandal cannot remain “only as stories we see in the newspapers.”

“There has to be some kind of sanction,” he said.

In 10 years and during three different government administrations, the Brazilian construction company obtained contracts individually or in consortium with other companies totaling some $9.2 billion.

Current deals

These include $2.6 billion in contracts awarded during the current government which has now said that Odebrecht cannot be on the list of bidders for projects like the fourth canal bridge and Metro Line 3.