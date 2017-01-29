Noriega moves to house arrest

EX-PANAMA DICTATOR Manuel Antonio Noriega,was transferred from the El Renacer prison to the San Francisco home of his daughter Sandra on Saturday, January 28.

The move followed the decision of Chiriqui High Court Judge Jaqueline Pittí de Molina to grant him house arrest for three months while preparing for, and recovering from brain surgery.

The decision came after a High Court Complaint hearing that began in Chiriqui.

Noriega’s attorney Ezra Angel, requested permanent house arrest, but after a 45 minute recess, the three months change of domicile was announced.

A review hearing will be April 28 at 10:00 am to determine the health condition of the ex-dictator and to decide whether to continue house arrest or return him to the penitentiary.