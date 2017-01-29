Noriega moves to house arrest

Posted on January 29, 2017 in Panama

Noriega on the move
EX-PANAMA DICTATOR Manuel Antonio Noriega,was transferred from  the El Renacer prison to the  San Francisco home of his daughter Sandra on Saturday, January 28.

The move followed the decision of  Chiriqui High Court  Judge Jaqueline Pittí de Molina  to grant him house arrest  for three months while preparing for, and recovering from brain surgery.

The decision came after a High Court Complaint hearing that began in Chiriqui.

Noriega’s attorney Ezra Angel, requested permanent house arrest, but after a 45 minute recess, the three months change of domicile was announced.

A review hearing will be April 28 at 10:00 am to determine the health condition of the ex-dictator and  to decide  whether to continue house arrest  or return him to the penitentiary.

