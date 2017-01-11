No obesity fears as crowds wait for donut launch

Posted on January 11, 2017 in Panama

donut fever
WHILE PANAMA health  authorities  battle daily with an obesity problem involving over 62 percent of the adult population, customers waited in line overnight  for the  opening  of a new donut franchise in Costa del Este   onWednesday Jan 11.

The first client, through the door had waited and slept outside the store   for 33 hours to get a voucher giving him free donuts for a year

Inaugurated in 1937 in New Orleans, USA, Krispy Kreme currently has 1,120 branches in 26 countries.

During the year 2016 worldwide it had a turnover of $518.7 million.

