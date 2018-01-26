No means Maybe for Odebrecht

NOTHING seems to shake the determination of the scandal-plagued Odebrecht construction giant to add to the nearly $3 billion in contracts from the Panama State and Panama city.

In spite of warnings that the Executive approved an order in December 2016 prohibiting the company from bidding for State contracts it has already attended four approval meetings, reports La Prensa.

The company, which has recognized the payment of bribes to win contracts in multiple countries, including Panama, was among the 11 construction companies that attended to the approval meeting of the Ministry of Works Public to clarify the specifications of the tender to rehabilitate 80.3 kilometers of highway in Chiriquí, with a reference price f $49 million.