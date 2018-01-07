No bail for 3 Odebrecht bribery suspects

THREE SUSPECTS accused of receiving bribes from the Odebrecht construction company have been denied bail by Twelfth criminal judge Óscar Carrasquilla, and a former CD presidential candidate remains liable to arrest.

Humberto De León, Andrés Mozes Libedinsky and Daysi Rodríguez Villarreal, are all pre-emptively detained as part of the investigation of t bribes paid by Odebrecht in Panama and will stay behind bars.

In addition, , Judge Carrasquilla denied a request for freedom from arrest of Democratic Change(CD) 2014 presidential candidate, José Domingo Arias. The request was presented by José Porta Álvarez . The judge agreed to grant bail $50,000 to Dallas Villarreal Zambrano, partner of Carlos Ho González, former director of Special Projects of the Ministry of Public Works, who is also under investigation.

.Humberto De León was the registered officer of the account of Constructora Internacional del Sur, used by Odebrecht to channel funds from its so-called box 2, which was created to hold money to bribe government officials. Mozes Libedisnky has been identified as a recipient of Odebrecht funds through two companies.