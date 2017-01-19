Nidal Waked extradited to U.S.

PANAMANIAN citizen Nidal Waked, a former kingpin in the Waked family business empire was extradited from Bogotá. Colombia Colombia to the United States on Thursday Jan. 19.

The information was confirmed by the newspaper El Tiempo de Bogotá.

Nidal Waked was arrested in Bogota on May 4, 2016. The next day, the United States Treasury Department announced that he and his uncle Abdul Waked and 68 corporations, were on the Clinton List of for activities related to money laundering and drug trafficking.

That same day, the Balboa Bank and its brokerage , in which Nidal

appeared as treasurer, were closed by Panama’s Banking Superintendency. (SBP) and the Securities Market (SMV).

Nidal’s brothers and Abdul’s son, and Nidal’s lawyers, were also included on the list.

Last September, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos approved extradition to the United States.

Waked had requested an express extradition to face charges of alleged money laundering and bank fraud in the Southern District of Florida where, if found guilty he could be sentenced to up to 50 years in prison.