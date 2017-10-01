NEWSROOM celebrates 8 years free service

Posted on October 1, 2017 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 5

NEWSROOM Panama marked its  8th anniversary providing a free news and features service to thousands of readers 365 days a year.

It was launched following the closure of The Panama Star, the English edition of La Estrella and its readership has grown  from 287 page visits on the first day sinking to 99 on day  five, to a daily average of around 4,000 with occasional peaks  over 6,000, (that’s nearly 1.5 million a year and  some  5 million impressions with people from over 30 countries tuning in on a regular basis.

Daily email service
Some 1,500 readers get the key stories in their email boxes daily   at  4.30  a.m. If you are not one of them just go to the  subscriber box on the home page.

There are over 15,000 reports on file, accessed  researchers and media outlets around the world.

Videos

We recently  signed a contract with an international TV network and once we have ironed out the administrative kinks, plan to supply regular news clips.

In the meantime we welcome videos and photos  of local happenings and details of upcoming events. Send them to editor@newsroom panama.com

 

 

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd