Some 292,000 Panama workers will get a 6.5% pay raise on January 1 bringing the minimum wage in all provinces except Darien to $721 a month.

President Juan Carlos Varela announced the increase on Tuesday, December 26, In Darién and the Comarcas the minimum will $563.

The increase for small businesses (from 1 to 5 workers) was 4.5%. The adjustments will apply for the years 2018 and 2019

The salary review minimum has to be done every two years.