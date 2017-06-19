New vehicle sales plummet 13.1%

PANAMA’S new car honeymoon has cooled and in the first quarter of the year sales dropped 13.1% compared to the same period last year. Good news for the already overcrowded roads. But bad for car salesmen as between January and April this year 18,886, vehicles were sold (similar to the sales of 2014, when 18,843 vehicles were placed on the market) according to the Comptroller General’s office

Almost all lines of vehicle sales plummeted this year. Automobiles down 19.4%, luxury cars 8%, minivans, 21.8%, panels, 28.6%, pickups, 18.8%, buses, 22.8%, trucks, 10%.

The only increase in sales was registered in the vans sector with 0.3% growth.

In 2016 record sales totaled 66,700 , 3% more than in 2015.

