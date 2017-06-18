New potato and beans varieties to aid small farmers

MORE OPTIONS for potato lovers and increased income for some of Panamaâ€™s poorest farm workers are possible as at least 12 varieties of tropicalized potatoes have been Â planted in the Las Minas highlands of the Herrera province.

The planting is Â to evaluate their Â adaptability to the climate and the region of Azuero.

The evaluation is taking place Â in the community of El CipriÃ¡n, a town of Chepo de Las Minas, at about 500 meters above sea level.

AndrÃ©s GonzÃ¡lez, the leader Â of the project of the Instituto de InvestigaciÃ³n Agropecuaria de

Panama (Idiap), said Â that the objective is to study the adaptability in the area to obtain an alternative that guarantees the food security of the area. In addition, it will giveÂ greater benefits to producers.

Idiap also reports that Â Producers are evaluating demonstation plots of Â a new bean varieties called Idiap Nua 11 with

Yields of one 1, 886 kilograms per hectare and Idaap Nua 336 Chilean with a yield of 1,990 kilograms per hectare.

65% of producers live in areas of poverty and extreme poverty.