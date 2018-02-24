New Owner Of Trump Hotel Denied Entry

The legal representative of the new owners of the Trump Hotel in Panama was stopped at the door on Thursday, February 22 and told there was no room at the inn.

Cypriot Orestes Fintiklis, the legal representative of Hotel Toc Inc and Ithaca Capital, had arrived with marching orders for some of the existing staff, but ended up surrounded by local media awaiting a “raid” by authorities after Fintiklis denounced ” several employees for “usurpation” because they did not let him in.

The lawyer of the investor, Saraí Blaidell, went to the Prosecutor’s Office, to demand a “raid” of the hotel to “restore that property because Mr Orestes is the owner,” he said.

“We are going to formalize the criminal complaint” because “despite the heavy investment, of millions for the purchase, he (Fintiklis) the legitimate owner is not allowed to enter the hotel, “said the lawyer.

Blaidell, complained about the “weak” attitude of the Panama judicial system, saying that the “duty prosecutor”, refused to carry out the “immediate search” with the argument that he must first open an investigation.

In the brief of the denunciation by usurpation that Blaidell showed to media, Fintiklis explains that on Thursday afternoon he tried to enter the hotel to “deliver letters of dismissal to four employees”, reports the Efe News Agency.

“At that time I was prevented from accessing the administration by. Eric Britton, Jaqueline Morexen and Humberto Iglesias, who were accompanied by security guards,” says the brief.

“They did not allow me to have a room in my own hotel,” the text adds.

“There was a situation where there was intimidation and threats, by these gentlemen who are at this moment usurping administrative positions inside the hotel,” said the lawyer of the Cypriot investor.

He said that in Panama “there is not a single demand that denies the entry” of Fintiklis, who according to legal documents has been the owner of the Trump Hotel since 2016”

The documents that certify the property of Fintiklis, among them the certifications of the Public Registry, were delivered with the complaint to the prosecutor, added the lawyer.

The situation in Panama comes in the midst of a legal battle being waged in American courts to remove Trump Hotels, from the management of the hotel.

Trump. Accompanied by Ricardo Martinelli inaugurated the Trump Ocean Club International Hotel & Tower Panama in July 2011.He granted the license to promoters to use his name in 2006.