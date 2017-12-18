New electric explosions close health center

For the second time in four months, the Social Security (CSS) Policlínica Presidente Remón on Calle 17 in Santa Ana had to be evacuated and closed following electric explosions of nearby underground cables.

The latest incident was on Monday, December 18, and this time no injuries were reported

Angel Delgado, of the Panama Fire Department, said that after the explosion smoke was emanating from underground near the clinic and it was decided to evacuate and close the facilities.

The CSS said that the suspension of medical and administrative activities was ordered for the rest of the day. Patients with appointments will be rescheduled.