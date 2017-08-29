New detention order for Jailed ex-vice president

WHILE one of the lawyers of former Vice President Felipe Pipo Virzi is busy preparing a request to allow bail to his client in a money laundering case, a provisional arrest warrant has been issued in another case.

The First Prosecutor against Organized Crime issued the warrant on Tuesday, August 29 this time in the case labeled “New Business,” related to the alleged purchase of Editora Panamá América (Epasa) with public funds.

In this case, Virzi is under investigation for alleged money laundering.

On Tuesday, he was taken to the prosecutor’s office from the El Renacer prison, where he is being held for alleged laundering of money loaned by the Caja de Ahorros savings bank to the consortium HPC-Contratas-P & V and diverted to the former Financial Pacific (FP brokerage

Tuesday’s questioning began at about 8:00 a.m. and finished five hour s later when his lawyer Alfredo Vallarino confirmed that a new detention order had been issued.

The lawyer reiterated that he will continue his quest to Virzi is out of prison, where he has been since August 23. In the same jail, former Supreme Court judge and Virzi associate, Alejandro Moncada Luna, is serving a five-year sentence.

He repeated that his client is 74 years old, has health problems.

