New  death highlights risk of surgery abroad

THE DEATH of another Panamanian citizen undergoing plastic surgery abroad has sparked a warning of the dangers of out-of-country surgery, particularly in Venezuela.

The latest death is a 54-year-old woman who traveled to Venezuela to undergo a surgical procedure in a clinic located in Maturín, capital of the Monagas state.

Judicial authorities in Venezuela have opened an investigation, to determine the circumstances in which the woman died.

Sources told La Prensa that among the known cases of surgeries causing death term was, one person who was in a coma and two other patients who were infected wounds due to lack of antibiotics to cure them. Another person was the victim of an assault when leaving the clinic.

The informants, warned of the risks when going to a foreign country, especially in Venezuela, where there are unstable economic and social conditions.

Plastic surgeons have repeatedly warned about the risks of surgeries abroad because the success of the interventions is reliant on the postoperative care given to the recipient.

A patient who received a plastic or aesthetic surgery must have a minimum follow-up of six months.

