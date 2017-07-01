New Assembly leader asks transparency

July 1, 2017

THE NATIONAL Assemblys newly elected president,  CD Deputy Yanibel Abrego,  has pledged that while she  holds office there will be no new law introducing tax re-evaluations.

In her first speech to lawmakers, after an election that split her party into two factions, and had  her supporters labeled traitors by the former First Lady  she said she will ensure that discussion resumes on reforms to the  Contracts Law and the Panamanian Authority for Food Safety (Aupsa), which were underway

She  asked her colleagues for support to improve the image and production of the Assembly and said He said that Members are required to attend both the committees and plenary sessions, and that there was a need to improve the quality of the discussions.

“If we do, citizens will have better confidence in our work,” she said.

“It will be an Open House and transparent, with open communication with all citizens”, and she will work to reform the Internal Regulations of the Assembly  to promote the tranaparency recommended by the United Nations Development body (UNDP).

