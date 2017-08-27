New antibiotics resistant case confirmed

A NEW case of KPC, resistant to antibiotics was confirmed on Saturday evening, August 26 at Panama’s Arias Madrid Hospital (CSS) Complex.

A statement issued Sunday said the patient was a “foreigner” with diabetes who was admitted to the hospital five days ago with an ulcer in one foot infected by bacteria.

“Because of the clinical picture presented, the decision was made to perform tests that show a positive KPC bacterium, and the patient is in isolation, and “all preventive contact measures have been taken to rule out other patients being affected”, said the CSS.

In June nine cases were detected before the outbreak was brought under control.

In 2011 a major outbreak at the complex caused over 60 deaths, and there were cases in Chiriqui and Hospital Santo Tomas.