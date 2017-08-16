Nearly 3,000 illegals detained

PANAMA’s National Migration Service (SNM) netted, 2,935 foreigners in operations conducted from January 1 to July 31 this year.

An SNM document said that the detentions occurred for multiple reasons, including verification of criminal history, working without permission, stay or leave expired, evasion of acheckpoint and residing without documents

The operations were executed throughout the country. Men made up 75% of those detained.

The countries with the most illegal residents were Colombia, USA, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.