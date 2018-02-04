National Traffic death toll reaches 32

A 69-year-old pedestrian who chose to walk on the road when there was a sidewalk, was hit and killed by a taxi on Saturday, February 3, bringing the traffic death toll for 2018 to 32.

The accident occurred n Bello Horizonte, on the road that leads to Los Centauros in the district of Bugaba, Chiriqui.

Commissioner Elmer Castillo, head of the Subdirectorate of Traffic Operations, said that the pedestrian did not use the sidewalk.

He was the sixth traffic victim in Chiriqui this year, 14 less than the for the same period last year, but the national rate remains on par with 2017.