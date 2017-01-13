Names involved in bribery scandal will be revealed

THERE WILL BE no pact between Panama’s political parties to hide the names of officials and politician involved in the Odebrecht bribery scandal says deputy, and president of the ruling Panamenista Party, José Luis Varela.,

He said on TVN, on Friday Jan. 13, that he is confident that as the Public Ministry’s investigation continues, the identity of the people involved will be revealed “And they will suffer the full weight of the law.”

The brother of President Juan Carlos Varela, ruled out a pact between the parties Panameñista, Cambio Democratico CD and the Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD) to hinder research and to keep hidden the identity of officials who received bribes from the construction giant.

“I do not understand how you can speak prematurely that there are pacts between three parties and agreements to see how it can be covered up. There is information that is in The Justice Department of the United States, Switzerland and Brazil. How can it be hidden?” he said

Odebrecht has promised to provide $59 million to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, an amount equal to the bribes that the Brazilian company admitted having delivered to Panamanian officials in the Ricardo Martinelli years 2009 -2014, in exchange for public infrastructure contracts.

The information was released on Thursday, January 12 by the attorney general, Kenia Porcell.