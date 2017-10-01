Musical launch with investor opportunity

By Margot Thomas

IF YOU have ever yearned to be part of the glittering stage musical world without having to be part of the chorus line, your chance is coming up in Panama this month with an opportunity to invest in a performance reaching for the stars and for backers along for the ride, the potential of coming out a winner.

The official poolside launch of homegrown musical PANAMA The Musical is set for Monday, October 9 with a combined press conference and investor presentation.

It comes hot on the heels of the Canadian Thanksgiving Celebration on Oct 7, where guests will get a preview of the Monday event with dancers and singers strutting their Roaring Twenties flapper routines.

For clicker bugs, there will be two vehicles from the era in which the musical is set.

Attendees will include David Warrack (Music Supervisor from Toronto) Robert McQueen (Dramaturge from New York), Aaron Zebede (Director) Dino Nugent (Music Director), and Yolanda Van Der Kolk and Rob Brown, the Canadian born expat script writers and some of the Panamanian cast selected to perform in the musical. which will premiere in Panama and is scheduled for its North American debut in Toronto in November.

To join in the fun and get an investor package, beer, wine, and snacks go to

the 14th-floor rooftop infinity pool of AC Hotels Panama City by Marriott (on Calle Ricardo Arias next to the Sun Casino) on Monday, Oct. 9. 4.30 – 7.30 pm

If you are not able to attend and want an investor package e-mailed to you, send a request to: trobbrown@mac.com. Partial units are available.