Murder-suicide in elite presidential guard

A SERGEANT in the Institutional Protection Service (SPI), the elite unit responsible for protecting the presidency, shot and killed his young woman partner, also an officer of the SPI, and then turned the gun on himself, on Wednesday morning. January 10.

The murder-suicide took place on Via Espana near the old IFARHU building, where the woman was sitting in a car when the sergeant arrived and fired several shots.

After killing the young woman, the officer shot himself and was taken to hospital where he later died.