Multi murder suspect in max security

PRISON ESCAPEE and accused kidnapper and killer of five university students Gilberto Ventura Ceballos is back in Panama in a maximum security cell after being recaptured in Costa Rica on Friday, September 22.

Ventura, who had a $50,000 price tag on his head, has a record of escapes in his native Dominican Republic and Panama authorities were criticized when he escaped from La Joyita prison on December 28. The location of his latest cell has not been revealed.

The Attorney of Primary Care, Julio Villarreal, said that they have not yet had contact with any defense of the detainee as his previous lawyer resigned.

The first prosecutor against organized crime, David Mendoza, said that Ventura was being prosecuted for the escape case under the Accusatory Criminal System, which will likely be heard this week.

The cases for the kidnappings and homicides of the five young Panamanians of Chinese origin, some six years ago are pending in the Superior Court of Justice, under the Inquisitorial System