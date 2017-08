ARIEL ANDRADE a 60-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by a Muncyclist diedTolé, pickup truck alleged to have been speeding on the Pan-American Highway, at Silimín, San Felix district, Chiriquí on Wednesday, August 30.

His death brought the total number of people killed on Chiriqui roads so far this year to 55, and nationally to 282.

Newsroom has over 330,000-page impressions a month – for advertising info contact adnewsroompanama@gmail.com