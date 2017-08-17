Mother of fugitive Martinelli secretary in women’s jail

THE MOTHER of the fugitive former private secretary of ex-president Ricardo Martinelli has been transferred from Judicial Branch (DIJ) holding cells in Ancon to a women’s prison housing drug traffickers and other convicted criminals.

Silvana Manzini de De Obarrio, is the mother of Adolfo Chichi De Obarrio, who fled Panama with his wife on Christmas Day,2015. He faces an Interpol Red Alert for his arrest.

She is now in the female rehabilitation center Cecilia Orillac de Chiari, on Via Domingo Diaz.

The transfer took place at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 17 and was confirmed by her awyer Eduardo Sequeira and the Directorate of the Penitentiary System.

Sequeira said that he will use all legal remedies to change the measure of pre-trial detention of his client, reports La Prensa.

Manzini de De Obarrio, her son and Yvette Barsallo Fábrega – wife of Chichi De Obarrio – are being investigated for alleged unjustified enrichment.

The prosecution also charged María Alessandra Salerno – daughter of Cristóbal Tobín Salerno – and the Brothers Gabriel and Mike Btesh who also have fled Panama.