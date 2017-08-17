Mother of fugitive Martinelli secretary in women’s jail

Posted on August 17, 2017 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 12

THE MOTHER of the fugitive  former private secretary of ex-president Ricardo Martinelli has been transferred  from  Judicial Branch (DIJ) holding cells in Ancon  to  a women’s prison housing drug traffickers and other convicted   criminals.

Silvana Manzini de De Obarrio, is the mother of Adolfo Chichi De Obarrio, who fled Panama with his wife  on Christmas Day,2015. He faces an Interpol Red Alert for his arrest.

She is now in  the female rehabilitation center Cecilia Orillac de Chiari, on Via Domingo Diaz.

The transfer took place at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 17  and was confirmed by her awyer Eduardo Sequeira and the Directorate of the Penitentiary System.

Sequeira said that he will use all legal remedies to  change the measure of pre-trial detention of his client, reports La Prensa.

Fugitives Chichi and wife

Manzini de De Obarrio, her son and Yvette Barsallo Fábrega – wife of Chichi De Obarrio – are being investigated for alleged unjustified enrichment.

The prosecution also charged María Alessandra Salerno – daughter of Cristóbal Tobín Salerno – and the Brothers Gabriel and Mike Btesh who also have fled Panama.

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd