Mother of fugitive Martinelli secretary behind bars

Silvana Manzini De Obarrio, the mother of the fugitive former private secretary of ex-president Ricardo Martinelli has been placed in preventive detention while under investigation for alleged unjustified enrichment.

Her son “Chichi” De Obarrio is wanted to face similar charges but fled Panama on Dec. 25, 2015.

The detention of Manzini was issued after questioning by anti-corruption prosecutor Javier Miter Burgos t that started at 8.30 a.m. and ended at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8.

Four other people are whose names have not been revealed are also being investigated

The file originates from an audit carried out by the Comptroller General that determined that Chichi De Obarrio could not justify a patrimony of $3 million

The prosecution has seized two real estate properties of Chichi De Obarrio, located in San Francisco.

Chichi De Obarrio is also under investigation for alleged crimes linked to the former National Assistance Program (PAN).