Mobile phone user sends 15 to hospital

A BUS DRIVER using his mobile phone was the cause of a multi vehicle pile up that injured 15 on Wednesday, August 16.

It was the second major accident involving numerous vehicles in 24 hours and took place at Chorrerita de Penonomé, Coclé, on the Inter-American highway,

The bus driver was on the Panama – La Pintada route

Emergency teams of the Antón and Penonome Firefighters moved the injured to the Aquilino Tejeira Hospital, with the support of the National Police (PN) and the Ministry of Health (Minsa),