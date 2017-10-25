Mixed results from unfocused transport strike

THE TRANSPORT strike called by the National Chamber of Transport (Canatra) for Wednesday, October 23, barely affected the metropolitan area of Panama other than some employers missing workers from outside of the city with bus services disrupted in Herrera, Coclé, Colón and Veraguas.

“Uber out! Uber out!” chanted carriers, on the Inter-American highway (at La Pesa and Vista Alegre).

Carriers had a mixed bag of unfocused demands for the Government ranging from the abolition of technology platforms, alternative transport, no circulation of the Metro Bus in Colón and the suspension of new traffic permits.

On the Inter-American highway, anti-riot agents were transferred from the National Police to prevent actions to hamper free transit in the districts of Arraiján and La Chorrera provided by State entities like Sinaproc.

