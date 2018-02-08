Missing  files judge suspension approved

THE SUSPENSION of Judge Felipe Fuentes, who has been charged with the alleged crime of violation of public seals related to the theft of the file of Financial Pacific, was confirmed by the Superior Appeals Court on Thursday. February 8.

Financial Pacific a failed brokerage the center of numerous investigations involving of ex-president Ricardo Martinelli’s and prominent members inner circle.

This hearing was held following the February 1 ruling of the judge of guarantees America Vergara ordering Fuentes’ suspension for five months without salary.