Minor  driving bus kills 3 injures 7

A 30-year-old woman and two brothers aged two and five were killed and seven passengers injured, including the mother of the boys. when a busito, driven by an underaged driver plunged into a ditch on Sunday, Dec.17, at midnight,

The victims were all members of the community of Miguel de la Borda where the bus was heading when the driver lost control.

The injured were transferred to the emergency room of the hospital, Manuel Amador Guerrero. where several remain in critical condition.

A few hours earlier a man was killed in Las Perlas de Volcana few meters from an overhead pedestrian walkway on Avenida José Agustín Arango.

The four deaths bring the total on Panama roads this year to 397.