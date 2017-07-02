Ministerial driver involved in 237th traffic death

A COLLISION involving the chauffer of Panamas Deputy Minister of Security   that resulted in the death of a taxi driver on Saturday July 1 was the result of speeding according to police  reports.

The  incident took place in foggy conditions in  Unión Veragüense, in Chilibre in the north of Panama province

According to police details, the driver of the Mitsubishi government car was speeding towards the province of Colón at three in the morning. He was uninjured  but the taxi was demolished and the driver became the 237th  road  fatality  this year.

 

