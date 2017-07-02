Ministerial driver involved in 237th traffic death

A COLLISION involving the chauffer of Panama’s Deputy Minister of Security that resulted in the death of a taxi driver on Saturday July 1 was the result of speeding according to police reports.

The incident took place in foggy conditions in Unión Veragüense, in Chilibre in the north of Panama province

According to police details, the driver of the Mitsubishi government car was speeding towards the province of Colón at three in the morning. He was uninjured but the taxi was demolished and the driver became the 237th road fatality this year.