Million  dollar drug bust off Chiriqui

OVER a ton of drugs in 1,067 one kilo packages were seized from a high-speed boat on Christmas Day by Panama’s National Aeronaval Service (SENAN).

Three foreigners tried to evade SENAN’s interdiction operation, but were captured after the chase off the coast of Chiriqui, on the border of Costa Rica.

The security force said the shipment is valued at over $1 million and it and The boat were delivered to the competent authorities for processing said SENAN.

In another Twitter message, it states a “million-dollar consignment of alleged illicit substance/speedboat / 3 foreigners” are already in the hands of the Drug Prosecutor’s Office of Chiriquí.