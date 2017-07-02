Milk producers want imports cut

MILK producers in the Azuero region have called on President , Juan Carlos Valerla, to reduce imports of the product or they will disappear in the midst of an economic meltdown

The request comes after hearing that they will get 35 cents a liter for milk from July 7.

Paublino Vásquez, a milk producer in the province of Los Santos, s aid that Varela has to lower imports, renegotiate treaties and put more money into the agricultural sector.

He said that the milk sector is the one that moves the economy of the Azuero region and the state has to provide support, otherwise it’s not worth having a dialogue table and it will become a socio-economic problem.

Vásquez, said that 34,000 tonnes of dairy products including milk derivatives like dried milk and cheese are being imported