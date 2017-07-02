Milk producers want imports cut

Posted on July 2, 2017 in Panama

MILK  producers  in the Azuero  region have called on  President , Juan Carlos Valerla, to reduce imports  of the product  or they will disappear in the midst of an economic meltdown

The request comes  after  hearing that they will get 35 cents a liter for milk from July 7.

Paublino Vásquez, a milk producer in the province of Los Santos, s aid that Varela has to lower imports, renegotiate treaties and put  more money into  the agricultural sector.

He said that the milk sector is the one that moves the economy of the Azuero region and the state  has to provide support, otherwise it’s not worth having a dialogue table and it will become a socio-economic problem.

Vásquez, said that 34,000  tonnes of dairy products including milk derivatives like dried milk and  cheese  are being imported

 

